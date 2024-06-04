Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,734,407,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after buying an additional 12,880,492 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $177,970,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 143.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,659,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,852,000 after buying an additional 6,281,690 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,219 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.97. 4,682,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,979,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $40.19.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

