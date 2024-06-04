Prudent Man Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

LEN traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.26. The stock had a trading volume of 209,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,950. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

