Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $203.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,971,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,610,422. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.29.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

