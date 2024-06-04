Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,609,000 after buying an additional 2,961,726 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 51,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.78. 3,229,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,776,003. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

