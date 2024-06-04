Prudent Man Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.9% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.07. 221,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,237. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

