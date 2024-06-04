Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Trading Down 1.2%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.
Prime Meridian Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 18.62%.
Prime Meridian Company Profile
Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.
