Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.53. 16,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,780. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.98.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.