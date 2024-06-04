Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,103 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 88,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 149,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 419,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 214,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RVT traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. 27,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,210. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Royce Value Trust

In other news, VP Francis D. Gannon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Royce Value Trust news, VP Francis D. Gannon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Christopher D. Clark bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,708.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 31,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,777.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

