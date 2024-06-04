Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 4,000 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 438,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,909,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $13,497,198.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 136,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,298,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John W. Eaves sold 72,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $13,497,198.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,298,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,628,529. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARCH traded down $15.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.43. 569,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,693. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.66. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $187.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. Arch Resources had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $680.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.02 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

