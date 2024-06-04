Premier Fund Managers Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,105,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.92.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $369.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,516. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.44. The company has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $353.15 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

