Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $4.92 Million Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of CVR Energy worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 246,550.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 480.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,980. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. CVR Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVI. StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

