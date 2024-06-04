Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,362. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average is $81.59.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

