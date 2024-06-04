Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after buying an additional 428,310 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after purchasing an additional 250,115 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 236,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,036,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 138.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $56.24.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

