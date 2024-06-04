Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 2.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $63,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.76. 2,223,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The company has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.97.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.