Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,926 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $15,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,511,546,000 after purchasing an additional 483,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,549,000 after purchasing an additional 553,163 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,370,000 after buying an additional 787,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $979,890,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.8 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.20. 1,735,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,003. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.48. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.