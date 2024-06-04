PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Up 3.4%

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $22.07. Approximately 305,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 918,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PWSC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

PowerSchool Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PowerSchool

In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $829,397.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,087,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,226,093.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $829,397.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,087,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,226,093.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $67,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,826,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,419 shares of company stock worth $5,071,056 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,540,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,124,000 after acquiring an additional 29,390 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,101,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,914,000 after purchasing an additional 580,969 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in PowerSchool by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,946,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,018,000 after purchasing an additional 597,521 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PowerSchool by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,722,000 after buying an additional 442,340 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,508,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,414,000 after buying an additional 935,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Featured Articles

