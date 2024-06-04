PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $746.04 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00119900 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00013830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008703 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

