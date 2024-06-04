PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Hits $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $305.47 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00016185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00118656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008450 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000113 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001413 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 479% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

