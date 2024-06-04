Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 797 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 189,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.77. The company had a trading volume of 282,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,261. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

