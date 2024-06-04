Poehling Capital Management INC. Acquires 11,952 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 176.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,560,000 after buying an additional 100,349 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,299,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,222,000 after buying an additional 57,717 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,916,000 after acquiring an additional 224,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average of $118.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

