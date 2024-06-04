PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Shares Gap Down to $38.08

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.08, but opened at $36.51. PNM Resources shares last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 220,750 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PNM

PNM Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.27). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,332.6% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,551,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,752 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in PNM Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 1,064.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 540,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,350,000 after buying an additional 494,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PNM Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.