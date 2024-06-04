Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stake Lowered by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.34.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,622 shares of company stock worth $4,737,421. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

