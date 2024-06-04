Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 291.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,180,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $404,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38,660.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,346. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The company has a market capitalization of $388.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

