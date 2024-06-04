Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL owned 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,629,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,303,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 733,364.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 124,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after purchasing an additional 57,134 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 78,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 53,956 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $76.94. 14,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,372. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.70. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $78.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

