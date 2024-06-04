Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VO stock traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $241.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,463. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

