Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,855 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 7.7% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL owned approximately 0.37% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 985,848 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

