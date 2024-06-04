Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Acquires 15,207 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.2% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL owned approximately 0.85% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 211,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 111,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 788,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 96,551 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAR stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 24,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,781. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

