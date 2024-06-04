Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,497. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

