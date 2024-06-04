Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.43.

Get Perficient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Perficient

Perficient Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Perficient has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $96.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perficient

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.