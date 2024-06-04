PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut PENN Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised PENN Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.30.

PENN opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.06. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $29.38.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,180.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949 in the last three months. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 324.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 60.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

