Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 222 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GS traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $454.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,834. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $471.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $146.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.06 and its 200-day moving average is $395.61.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

