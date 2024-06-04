Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $9.08 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,237. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.08. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.