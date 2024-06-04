Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 77,312 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $58,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.47. 1,326,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,150. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.47. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.