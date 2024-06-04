PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $1,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDD by 38.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637,418 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,379,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in PDD by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PDD by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.30. 4,139,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,048,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.40 and a 200 day moving average of $133.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. Research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

