PayPal USD Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $398.34 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $398.34 million and approximately $15.55 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 399,102,730 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 399,102,730.39. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99789898 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $10,477,959.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

