PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL remained flat at $63.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,453,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,127,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

