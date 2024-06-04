Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $145.90 million and $11.65 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001420 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001627 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 145,732,289 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

