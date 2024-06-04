Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
Paramount Resources Price Performance
POU opened at C$31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$30.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$24.59 and a 1-year high of C$33.80.
Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$452.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 1.8292264 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POU shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.80.
Read Our Latest Research Report on POU
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Resources
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Ulta Beauty: A Must-Have Stock for Your Watchlist This Quarter
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Analyst-Downgraded Stocks: Tesla, Workday, Starbucks
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Centene Reaffirms Guidance, But Is it Too Late?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.