Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,725 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 202,411 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $43,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $18,226,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 493,058 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW stock opened at $294.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.73. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Northland Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,947 shares of company stock valued at $80,644,647 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

