Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $173.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.57.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $182.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.36. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $126.36 and a 1 year high of $191.27.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,421,000 after purchasing an additional 477,487 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 981.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

