Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stake Lowered by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,181 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,027 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,434,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,841,000 after purchasing an additional 822,076 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $55.44. 1,976,205 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

