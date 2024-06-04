Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Shares Sold by ArchPoint Investors

ArchPoint Investors trimmed its stake in Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Free Report) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,748 shares during the quarter. ArchPoint Investors’ holdings in Owlet were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Owlet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWLT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,264. Owlet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

Get Owlet alerts:

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owlet

About Owlet

In other news, CFO Kathryn R. Scolnick sold 7,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $36,044.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,357 shares of company stock valued at $49,045. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.