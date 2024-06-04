Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) CFO Alexander J. Bruni Sells 10,568 Shares

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE OMI traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $17.26. 681,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,292. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -33.16, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

