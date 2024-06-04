Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane Sells 25,550 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $497,203.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE OSCR traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,179. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.44.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OSCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
