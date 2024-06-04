Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Insider William Reed Little Acquires 4,000 Shares

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) insider William Reed Little bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 307,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Orchestra BioMed Price Performance
NASDAQ:OBIO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.14. 107,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,960. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.
Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,330.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.18%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Orchestra BioMed Company Profile
Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.
