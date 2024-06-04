Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Cut by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 131,564 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Oracle by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.31. 7,252,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,024,770. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.30. The stock has a market cap of $327.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

