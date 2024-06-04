Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU) Insider Rick Crabb Acquires 5,000,000 Shares

Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU – Get Free Report) insider Rick Crabb purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($16,778.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Ora Gold

Ora Gold Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds interest in the Garden Gully property comprising a 677 square kilometers tenure package covering the Abbots Greenstone Belt. The company was formerly known as Thundelarra Limited and changed its name to Ora Gold Limited in March 2019.

