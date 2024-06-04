Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU) Insider Rick Crabb Acquires 5,000,000 Shares

Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU – Get Free Report) insider Rick Crabb purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($16,778.52).
Ora Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.
About Ora Gold
