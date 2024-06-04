Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $29.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.15. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beazer Homes USA

In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,635.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 280,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 60.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 163,760 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,403,000 after purchasing an additional 958,814 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,971,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.