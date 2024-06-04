Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.01

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 150600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.07. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 161.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

