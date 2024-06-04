ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in ONEOK by 605.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

